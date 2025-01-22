iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Cut by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after acquiring an additional 693,848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $105.64.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.