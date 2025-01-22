iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Holdings Lowered by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IDU opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $106.16.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

