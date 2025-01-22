ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 136,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of ITT by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.58 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.