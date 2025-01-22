Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Increased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.51.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

