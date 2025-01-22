Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 67,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,766,000 after buying an additional 105,951 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,529,000 after buying an additional 910,603 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 892,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,639,000 after buying an additional 51,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $121.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $123.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.49.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.