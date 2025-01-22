Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,809 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31,021.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,608,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,378 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,550.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,547,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,215 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,858,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,260,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,693,000 after buying an additional 3,109,197 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

