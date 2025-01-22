Janney Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 57,296.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,181,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,484,000 after buying an additional 668,100 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 316,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

