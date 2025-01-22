Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $9.31 Million in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 188,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 40.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of HSBC by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.62 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

