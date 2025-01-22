Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,685,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,138 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 97,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Our Latest Report on LYG

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.