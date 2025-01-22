Janney Capital Management LLC Takes $6.08 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,637,000 after purchasing an additional 119,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,656,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,799 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,923,000 after acquiring an additional 335,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,469,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.82.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $533.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.52 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

