Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives $89.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,263,986.40. This trade represents a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $731,769.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,788.32. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,070,020 in the last 90 days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JANX opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 3.23. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.