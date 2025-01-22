JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.72.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,080,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,514,432 shares in the company, valued at $139,315,371.52. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $567,555.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,957,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,291,506.22. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 274,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,544,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.95. JFrog has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.24). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

