JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 609 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 607.28 ($7.49), with a volume of 589401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 602 ($7.42).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 588.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 571.66.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is 2,643.68%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 576 ($7.10) per share, with a total value of £22,360.32 ($27,567.90). Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

A distinctive strategy for today’s markets

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc provides the best of both worlds. The manager focuses on investing in the best ideas from across the world’s stock market, whilst the Company delivers a predictable quarterly income distribution – set at the beginning of its financial year.

Key points:

Expertise – Tapping into the local proprietary analysis of JPMorgan’s award winning and experienced global research team.

Portfolio – A global best ideas – go anywhere – portfolio, with the manager focused on identifying companies that will provide the best total returns.

Results – Provides the best of both worlds – predictable quarterly income and long-term growth from the best global ideas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.