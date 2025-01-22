JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 609 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 607.28 ($7.49), with a volume of 589401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 602 ($7.42).
The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 588.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 571.66.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is 2,643.68%.
About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income
A distinctive strategy for today’s markets
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc provides the best of both worlds. The manager focuses on investing in the best ideas from across the world’s stock market, whilst the Company delivers a predictable quarterly income distribution – set at the beginning of its financial year.
Key points:
Expertise – Tapping into the local proprietary analysis of JPMorgan’s award winning and experienced global research team.
Portfolio – A global best ideas – go anywhere – portfolio, with the manager focused on identifying companies that will provide the best total returns.
Results – Provides the best of both worlds – predictable quarterly income and long-term growth from the best global ideas.
