JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Stock Holdings Increased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Integrated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of JIRE opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $67.10.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

