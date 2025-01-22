JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Position Boosted by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 1.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $17,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

