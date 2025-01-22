Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 10,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$105,000.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total value of C$51,750.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 700 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$8,085.00.

Shares of CMG traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.31. 114,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,372. The company has a market cap of C$843.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.90.

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3055122 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.39.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

