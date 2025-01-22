KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,215,313. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,738.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 58,181 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 219,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

