Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE KMI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.79. 20,191,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,591,789. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000 in the last 90 days. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

