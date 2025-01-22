Kits Eyecare FY2024 EPS Estimate Raised by Ventum Cap Mkts

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kits Eyecare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Kits Eyecare’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Kits Eyecare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

