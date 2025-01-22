Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.290-0.330 EPS.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 238.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,703,061.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,625.90. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

