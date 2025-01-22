Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $236.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.