Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $233.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.47. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $237.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.90%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $2,439,902.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,118.98. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,308,431.76. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

