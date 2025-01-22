Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $195.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $172.85 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.