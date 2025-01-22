Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP opened at $107.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

