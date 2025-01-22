Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,868 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,847,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,255,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 397.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 41,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC stock opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.