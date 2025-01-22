Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,790 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

