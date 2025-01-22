KULR Technology Group Announces Collaboration with Scripps Research Institute: Revolutionizing Pyrolytic Carbon Electrode Technology

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) recently disclosed a collaboration with the renowned Scripps Research Institute’s Baran Lab in an effort to develop groundbreaking pyrolytic carbon (PC) electrode material. The announcement was made through a press release issued on January 22, 2025.

Get alerts:

This innovative electrode material, jointly developed by both teams, presents a significant advancement in the realm of synthetic organic electrochemistry. It offers a cost-effective and robust alternative to traditional materials like reticulated vitreous carbon (RVC) and glassy carbon (GC). With mechanical strength and reactivity comparable to RVC and GC, this novel PC material addresses historical constraints related to cost and scalability for large-scale synthetic organic applications.

Key Advancements of the collaboration include the material being affordable and scalable, thanks to a proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) process, making large-scale synthesis feasible. The PC electrodes exhibit exceptional performance across various electrochemical reactions, providing versatility. Furthermore, these electrodes are durable, recyclable, and mechanically robust, ensuring reusability without degradation.

This innovation carries significant importance in the realm of synthetic organic electrochemistry, a vital field for pharmaceuticals, polymers, and sustainable materials production. The advancements offered by this PC electrode material promise a high-performance and economical solution for batch and flow chemistry applications. Its broad reactivity and scalability are anticipated to democratize access to advanced electrochemical processes, benefiting researchers and industries globally.

Michael Mo, the CEO of KULR Technology, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the transformative nature of the material for synthetic chemistry. The collaboration aims to redefine approaches to large-scale chemical synthesis, introducing a potentially game-changing technology to the market.

KULR Technology Group Inc. is recognized for offering cutting-edge energy storage solutions for space, aerospace, and defense industries. The company leverages its expertise in carbon-based thermal management and battery safety solutions to provide next-generation energy storage systems efficiently and cost-effectively.

Scripps Research Institute, a globally acclaimed institution, focuses on medical and scientific innovations, driving transformative advancements across various disciplines.

The press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements due to factors related to the business. Further details and updates can be accessed by visiting the respective websites of KULR Technology Group Inc. and Scripps Research Institute.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read KULR Technology Group’s 8K filing here.

About KULR Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Articles