KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Trading 9.7% Higher – What’s Next?

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.63. 9,874,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 30,984,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $734.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

