Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAPY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446. Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (AAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Apple stock (AAPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

