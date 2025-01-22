Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

