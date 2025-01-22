Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 14,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 40,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Legend Power Systems Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.30.

About Legend Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.