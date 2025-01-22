LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
In related news, CTO Scott V. Totman purchased 3,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.59 per share, with a total value of $144,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,029.28. The trade was a 25.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $29,632.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth $3,651,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at $1,612,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in LendingTree by 301.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
