Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading 7.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 6,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 152,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.
Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
