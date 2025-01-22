Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $1,728,391.56 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %
LEVI stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $149,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,192. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile
Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.
