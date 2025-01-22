Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $1,728,391.56 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

LEVI stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $149,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,192. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

