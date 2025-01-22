LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares makes up about 0.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

