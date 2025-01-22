LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 288,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,730,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 78,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $107.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.