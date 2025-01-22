Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of LWLG opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $238.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.03. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 19,416.81% and a negative return on equity of 61.49%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

