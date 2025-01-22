Lmcg Investments LLC Has $717,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Target by 39.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 159.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $137.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.07. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

