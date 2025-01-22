Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

