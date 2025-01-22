Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 129,304 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,304 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after buying an additional 369,838 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 121,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 16.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

