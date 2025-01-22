Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 415 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $9,798,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $238.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $280.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,099,840. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,684 shares of company stock worth $5,384,969 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.