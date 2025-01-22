Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.73.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $506.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $503.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

