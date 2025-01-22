Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $301.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.63 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

