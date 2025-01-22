Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 19,461 Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $620,000.

Shares of JSI opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

