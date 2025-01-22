Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 937 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $126.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average is $113.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.