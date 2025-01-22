Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $46.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IJH opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

