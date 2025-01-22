Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $7.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

