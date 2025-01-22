Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $1.95. Marchex shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 3,922 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marchex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCHX

Marchex Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $85.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Marchex worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Featured Articles

