Marten Transport (MRTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $234,343.33 billion for the quarter.

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.83. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $20.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $158,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,379.64. This trade represents a 6.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. StockNews.com cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

