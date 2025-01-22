MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 277.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 625.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

SPHY opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

